Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Researchers Determine Photosynthesis Rate Of Ocean Microorganisms Nearly In Real Time

Pacifichem News: First infrared measurements aboard a ship give a snapshot of phytoplankton photosynthetic activity

by Celia Henry Arnaud
December 18, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Philip Heraud
Heraud poses with a device used for measuring ocean conductivity, temperature, and density that could be used for obtaining phytoplankton samples.
Photo of Philip Heraud with a conductivity-temperature-density instrument that can be used for obtaining phytoplankton samples.
Credit: Courtesy of Philip Heraud
Heraud poses with a device used for measuring ocean conductivity, temperature, and density that could be used for obtaining phytoplankton samples.

Phytoplankton play an important role in the ocean, and even global, ecosystem. The tiny photosynthesizing organisms are a major nutrient source in the marine food web, and because they sequester in their shells billions of tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, they’re an important factor in climate models.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Philip Heraud
Phytoplankton such as these Chaetoceros decipiens diatoms play a major role in the marine food web and in the global climate. Each cell is about 40 μm wide.
Micrograph of a chain of diatom cells.
Credit: Courtesy of Philip Heraud
Phytoplankton such as these Chaetoceros decipiens diatoms play a major role in the marine food web and in the global climate. Each cell is about 40 μm wide.

But researchers haven’t had a good way to measure in real time the organisms’ contributions to the marine ecosystem. This week in Honolulu, at the 7th International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, or Pacifichem, Australian researchers presented a model they developed that predicts phytoplankton composition and photosynthesis productivity from infrared spectroscopy measurements.

Philip Heraud of Monash University and coworkers tested their model by taking shipboard IR measurements of phytoplankton during the maiden voyage of the Australian research vessel Investigator in March. To Heraud’s knowledge, that voyage—which traversed the Southern Ocean encircling Antarctica—marks the first time such measurements have been made on a ship.

Heraud’s team developed its model from earlier lab studies of phytoplankton with fast, easy IR measurements (ISME J. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/ismej.2015.123). The IR spectra provide a comprehensive picture of the phytoplankton’s biochemical makeup and, thus, its photosynthetic productivity.

To make the shipboard measurements, Heraud’s team pumped water onto the ship and passed it through sequential filters to divide the phytoplankton into different size fractions, which the researchers analyzed by attenuated total reflectance Fourier transform IR spectroscopy. Their model predicted the organisms’ photosynthetic rate within 5% of the measured value.

“The new work gives data virtually in real time, which represents a technological innovation and a significant step forward for marine biology,” Leanne Armand, a diatom expert at Macquarie University and chief scientist on the Investigator,told C&EN. Armand has previously collaborated with Heraud but was not directly involved with the shipboard measurements. “In the past, the best we could do was preserve samples and send them back to the lab for some bulk, generalized analysis months later.”

“We envisage that we can get real-time information about the state of phytoplankton communities within minutes, rather than having data that are months old,” Heraud said.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Australian wildfires caused unprecedented ocean algae blooms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Underwater device measures reactive superoxides near corals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Asteroid impact acidified the prehistoric ocean

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE