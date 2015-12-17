Advertisement

Policy

Science Funding Surge Seen in Omnibus Spending Bill

Congress: NIH funding up $2 billion, R&D tax credit made permanent

by Andrea Widener
December 17, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
U.S. Capitol
Credit: Shutterstock

A massive federal spending bill unveiled early Wednesday morning would provide increases for most U.S. science funding agencies in fiscal 2016, which began on Oct. 1.

The long-awaited agreement between congressional Republicans and Democrats would include a $2 billion increase for the National Institutes of Health, up to $32 billion in fiscal 2016. The Department of Energy’s Office of Science would receive $5.4 billion, up $279 million from 2015. The National Science Foundation would go up $119 million to $7.3 billion.

In an important development for the chemical enterprise, a tax reform plan that accompanies the bill would permanently enact the research and development tax credit for companies. The credit, which gives businesses a tax break for up to 20% of qualifying research expenses, was first passed in 1981. The credit is popular with chemical manufacturers, pharmaceutical companies, and other research-based industries. Congress has failed to make the tax credit permanent despite years of wrangling over whether to do so.

Another provision would restrict the Food & Drug Administration from approving drugs or biological products that come out of inheritable changes to human embryos. And a recently approved genetically modified salmon will not be able to be sold until FDA finalizes its labeling guidelines; its draft guidelines made labeling voluntary.

The bill also would hold the Environmental Protection Agency’s budget flat and keep the agency’s staffing levels below those last seen in 1989.

As C&EN went to press, the bill was scheduled for a vote in the House of Representatives on Friday with the Senate expected to weigh in soon afterward. Congress is scheduled for a holiday recess starting Friday.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

