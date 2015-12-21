Shell Boosts Ethylene In China And The U.S.

Shell and China National Offshore Oil Corp. plan to boost petrochemical production at their 10-year-old joint-venture plant in Huizhou, China. Shell will join an ongoing CNOOC project to double ethylene capacity at the site to about 2 million metric tons per year. Shell also will provide technology to produce downstream ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol, propylene oxide, and styrene. In the U.S., Shell has applied for a permit to expand olefins output at its Deer Park, Texas, plant by an undisclosed amount.
