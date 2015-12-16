Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Synthesis Strategy Goes Online

Natural Products: Free Internet tool helps chemists tackle complex polycyclic molecules

by Bethany Halford
December 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 49
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Structures of weisaconitine D and liljestrandinine.

When constructing complex polycyclic natural products from simple molecules, chemists must first develop a bond-building strategy. There are many possible ways to attack that problem: One approach is to mimic nature’s biosynthetic pathway; another is to tackle the most complex region of the molecule’s ring system—a method known as network analysis. Chemists led by University of California, Berkeley, chemistry professor Richmond Sarpong used the latter in their total syntheses of weisaconitine D and liljestrandinine, but the chemists also added an Internet-age twist: They’ve created a website that anyone can use to apply network analysis to their molecules.

Created in partnership with Cadre Research Labs, the website—cadrerl.com/maxbridge—will perform network analysis on certain types of structure files, free of charge, to help chemists plan their synthetic strategies (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature16440).

Previous approaches to computer-assisted design of syntheses weren’t easy to use and just spat out a proposed synthetic route, which chemists often disagreed with.

The new website, Sarpong says, provides a starting point. Everything else is up to the chemist’s imagination. “There is this human element where one can make quantum leaps in terms of how we make molecules,” he says.

Sarpong says his group’s network analysis approach to weisaconitine D and liljestrandinine was inspired by two giants in the field of natural product synthesis: Harvard University’s E. J. Corey and UC Berkeley’s Clayton Heathcock. “These are people who have taught the community about how to think about topologically complex molecules,” Sarpong says.

Weisaconitine D and liljestrandinine are both inhibitors of voltage-gated sodium and calcium channels—important targets for pain relief and cardiac health. The Sarpong synthesis strategy opens the door to making analogs of this family of diterpenoid alkaloids for drug discovery.

The Sarpong group’s synthesis is “a forceful reminder that unique strategies can be just as important as new methods in complex molecule total synthesis,” comments Phil S. Baran, an organic synthesis expert at Scripps Research Institute California.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Total synthesis of lissodendoric acid A comes via highly reactive cyclic allenes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator: Neil K. Garg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Multi C–H Functionalizations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE