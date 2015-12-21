White House Plans For Water Future

On the heels of a global climate deal, the Obama Administration has announced a public-private strategy to boost water sustainability and advance research in water supply technology. The initiative, led by federal agencies, calls for investments in research and development, including technologies that would reduce the cost of converting saline water into freshwater. The White House launched its plan with a roundtable discussion on Dec. 15 focusing on water scarcity with leaders from industry, academia, and government. “Some of the most severe impacts of climate change are on our country’s water resources, and as we’ve already seen in California, natural disasters such as drought can cost a state multibillions of dollars,” said John P. Holdren, director of the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy.
