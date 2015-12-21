Women Assumed Leadership Roles At American Chemical Society

With this year’s election of Allison Campbell as the 2016 ACS president-elect, ACS will have three women in its presidential succession for the first time since the society began electing a president in 1876. ACS’s first woman president, Anna J. Harrison, served in 1978. Campbell, who is an associate laboratory director at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, will succeed 2016 ACS President Donna J. Nelson. Nelson succeeds 2015 ACS President Diane Grob Schmidt.
