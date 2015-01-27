Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Carbenes Take On A New Dimension

Asymmetric Synthesis: Pairing ferrocene with an imidazolium ring system results in planar chiral catalysts

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 27, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Imidazolium-based N-heterocyclic carbenes (NHCs) are a versatile set of catalyst molecules. Chemists use them as ligands in transition-metal catalysts, and they use them alone as metal-free organocatalysts. They would also like enantioselective versions of these compounds to prepare chiral molecules, but so far only a few successful versions have been reported.

A research team led by Christopher T. Check and Karl A. Scheidt of Northwestern University set out to change that situation by fusing a metal sandwich complex with an NHC framework. In doing so, they created a versatile new class of NHCs with a rigid planar chiral imidazolium ring system that can be tuned to serve as a ligand or organocatalyst by altering the substituents on the imidazolium ring (Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/anie.201410118)

The Northwestern chemists first synthesized a ferrocene derivative with a cyclopentadienyl ligand on one side of the sandwich and a cyclopentapyridinyl ligand bearing a pseudoephedrine side chain on the other. After separating the resulting enantiomers, they carried out an additional reaction sequence to finalize formation of the planar chiral imidazolium ring system.

“This new molecule represents a creative translation of the notion of planar chirality to the bond-forming business end of the NHC ligand-catalyst scaffold,” says Scott J. Miller of Yale University, whose group develops catalytic methods for synthesizing stereochemically complex molecules. “In doing so, the researchers have provided new dials to turn for optimizing catalysts. It is very thought-provoking and stimulating work.”

With the ferrocene-based chiral NHC in hand, Scheidt and coworkers carried out a series of reactions. In one example, the team used the new NHC as an enantioselective organocatalyst for aryl homoenolate additions to aryl α-ketoesters. In another example, they paired the NHC with nickel for reductive coupling of phenylpropyne with aldehydes to form allylic alcohols in high regioselectivity and enantiomeric excess—among the best ever reported for this reaction, Scheidt notes. The researchers further used the new NHC to prepare and study copper and rhodium complexes.

“These NHCs are a result of really smart modular design,” comments NHC specialist Frank Glorius of the University of Münster, in Germany. “The researchers convincingly show that these NHCs are incredibly versatile, being applicable as chiral organocatalysts in their own right and as ligands in nickel-and copper-catalyzed asymmetric transformations. It would be great if this family of NHCs could quickly become commercially available.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Snagging the power of cyclic allene intermediates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Catalyst closes a gap in hetero Diels-Alder reaction
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE