Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

DNA Glues Particles Together

Biomaterials: Complementary DNA strands act as an adhesive to hold polymer microparticles together in 3-D-printed gels

by Jyoti Madhusoodanan
January 8, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Nucleic Acid Glue
A colloidal gel made of polystyrene microparticles and DNA extruded from a 3-D printer.
Credit: ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng.
Polystyrene microparticles coated with complementary DNA strands bind to form a stable foamy blob underwater (left) when extruded from a 3-D printer. With noncomplementary DNA strands, the particles just disperse in the water (right).

DNA base pairing can act as a smart glue to stick microparticles together to form colloidal gels. Researchers loaded a three-dimensional printer with DNA-coated particles to build soft, stable structures that could be used in tissue engineering (ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ab500026f).

DNA origami has taken advantage of the selectivity of DNA base pairing to construct nanosized and microscopic objects, such as smiley faces or maps of countries. However, these structures are usually invisible to the human eye and expensive to make. Andrew D. Ellington of the University of Texas, Austin, and his team wanted to go bigger.

They linked 2.3-μm-wide polystyrene particles to short strands of fluorescently labeled DNA then used the semisolid material to 3-D-print a pyramid a few millimeters in height underwater. When the DNA on the plastic particles is complementary, the resulting object resembles a foamy dollop. But if the strands cannot pair up, no structures form in the water.

The DNA glue strategy could allow researchers to 3-D-print structures for bioengineering because the gels form under conditions amenable to cell growth, Ellington says. In preliminary experiments, the researchers successfully grew human embryonic kidney cells within these 3-D-printed gels.

The centimeter-scale colloidal gels also serve as the “simplest, most direct demonstration” of DNA base pairing’s ability to organize larger objects, Ellington says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Printing with living inks
Building Tissue Layer By Layer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostrings Of Palladium And Gold

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE