Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Energy Storage

Deep-Frying Graphene Spheres For Energy Storage

Materials: Spraying graphene oxide into hot solvent creates high-surface-area graphene particles suitable for building electrodes

by Prachi Patel
January 14, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Energy

Deep-Fried Graphene
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chem. Mater.
An ultrasonic nozzle forms microdroplets (blue dots) from a suspension of graphene oxide nanosheets. The droplets fall into a 160 °C mixture of organic solvent and reducing agent (pink). The hot bath reduces graphene oxide into graphene and evaporates the water in the droplets (pink dots), resulting in graphene microspheres (black dots).
Schematic of deep-frying process for making graphene microspheres.
Credit: Chem. Mater.
An ultrasonic nozzle forms microdroplets (blue dots) from a suspension of graphene oxide nanosheets. The droplets fall into a 160 °C mixture of organic solvent and reducing agent (pink). The hot bath reduces graphene oxide into graphene and evaporates the water in the droplets (pink dots), resulting in graphene microspheres (black dots).

Materials scientists have constructed round, pom-pom-like graphene microparticles by spraying graphene oxide droplets into a hot solvent—a process akin to deep-frying (Chem. Mater. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cm5034244). The technique could provide a simple, versatile means to make electrode materials for batteries and supercapacitors, possibly leading to devices with improved energy and power densities, the researchers say.

Scientists want to use graphene in electrodes because it has excellent conductivity, stability, and high surface area. However, standard graphene production methods yield thin films that aggregate or stack, reducing surface area and making the material difficult to process.

To harness the material’s electrical and mechanical properties while retaining its high surface area, researchers have recently tried to create three-dimensional graphene structures. Several groups have made graphene foams and aerogels. But these are unsuitable for electrodes because they are too bulky and irregular, and they have a low density of the carbon material, says Sang-Hoon Park, a materials scientist at Yonsei University, in Seoul, South Korea. A few other groups have made less bulky graphene nanospheres and microspheres using 3-D templates and techniques such as chemical vapor deposition and freeze-drying.

Park and colleagues, including Kwang-Bum Kim of Yonsei University and Kwang Chul Roh of the Korea Institute of Ceramic Engineering & Technology, decided to take this second route. However, while others have made spheres that look like hollow balls or wads of crumpled paper, the Korean team’s particles resemble pom-poms: They contain graphene nanosheets radiating out from the center. The arrangement increases the exposed surface area of the graphene and creates open nanochannels that can enhance charge transfer, Park says.

The researchers simply passed an aqueous suspension of graphene oxide flakes through an ultrasonic nozzle, which uses sound waves to break the suspension into microdroplets. They sprayed the droplets downward into a 160 °C mixture of an organic solvent and ascorbic acid, a reducing agent.

Graphene Pom-Pom
Scanning electron micrographs of graphene microspheres.
Credit: Chem. Mater.
The 5-µm-diameter graphene balls in these scanning electron microscope images contain graphene nanosheets radiating outward from the center. The open channels and high surface area of the material make it promising for battery and supercapacitor electrodes.

In the hot mixture, graphene oxide reduces to graphene sheets that then clump together. The water in the droplets evaporates and escapes toward the droplet surface. “This rapid evaporation of water, we believe, is responsible for the radially outward arrangement of the graphene nanosheets,” Park says. The 5-μm-diameter graphene microspheres precipitated out of the solution, and the researchers filtered them out.

The team also made silicon-loaded graphene particles by starting with a suspension of silicon nanoparticles and graphene oxide. Silicon is a promising material for lithium-ion battery anodes because of its high charge-storage capacity, but anodes made from it swell and distort during charge and discharge. Encapsulating it in a carbon scaffold overcomes this problem.

To test the graphene-only spheres, the researchers fabricated 1- by 1-cm electrodes with a slurry of the materials. They immersed the electrode and another made from unassembled graphene sheets in a sulfuric acid electrolyte. The microsphere electrode had a capacitance of 151 farad per gram compared with 118 F/g for the plain graphene electrode, demonstrating that the 3-D structure of the particles improved performance.

The capacitance of the pom-pom graphene electrodes, while impressive, is comparable to other electrodes made with 3-D graphene materials, says Shu-Hong Yu, a chemist and nanoscientist at the University of Science & Technology of China. But the deep-frying technique makes this work novel and important. Compared with other methods for making 3-D graphene, it is “direct, simple, and much easier to scale up for industrial applications,” he says. Another key advantage is that the method allows functional nanoparticles to be trapped directly into the microspheres to form nanocomposites.­

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE