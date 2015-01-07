Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Pioneers Of Light-Emitting Diodes Honored With 2015 Charles Stark Draper Prize

Honors: Five scientists will share $500,000 award bestowed by the National Academy of Engineering

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 7, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Akasaki
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Isamu Akasaki, a professor at Meijo University and Distinguished Professor at Nagoya University in Japan.
Credit: National Academy of Engineering

The National Academy of Engineering (NAE) has awarded the 2015 Charles Stark Draper Prize for Engineering to five scientists for the invention, development, and commercialization of materials and processes for light-emitting diodes (LEDs).

Craford
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
M. George Craford, chief technology officer at Philips Lumileds Lighting in San Jose, Calif.
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Dupuis
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Russell Dupuis, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology.
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Holonyak
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Nick Holonyak Jr., a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.
Credit: National Academy of Engineering

The honorees are Isamu Akasaki, a professor at Meijo University and Distinguished Professor at Nagoya University in Japan; M. George Craford, chief technology officer at Philips Lumileds Lighting in San Jose, Calif.; Russell Dupuis, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at Georgia Institute of Technology; Nick Holonyak Jr., a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign; and Shuji Nakamura, a professor of materials and electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Nakamura
[+]Enlarge
Credit: National Academy of Engineering
Shuji Nakamura, a professor of materials and electrical and computer engineering at the University of California, Santa Barbara.
Credit: National Academy of Engineering

The winners will share the $500,000 annual award, which is given to engineers whose accomplishments have significantly benefited society. The Draper Prize will be presented at a gala dinner in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 24.

“I am honored to recognize the recipients of the 2015 Draper Prize for their groundbreaking work on light-emitting diodes,” says NAE President C. D. Mote Jr. “These prizewinning engineers were the pioneers in a technology that has changed the world we live in.” LEDs are used by billions of people on a daily basis in applications including computer monitors, cell phone screens, TVs, traffic lights, home lighting, digital watch displays, and medical applications.

Akasaki and Nakamura were also recipients of the 2014 Nobel Prize in Physics. Craford, Dupuis, and Holonyak received the 2002 National Medal of Technology.

The Draper Prize was established in 1988 at the request of the Charles Stark Draper Laboratory in Cambridge, Mass., to honor the memory of “Doc” Draper, who was known as the father of inertial navigation, and to increase public understanding of the contributions of engineering and technology.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Five Honored With Draper Prize
Adam Cohen Is Blavatnik Laureate In Chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jinwoo Cheon Wins TJ Park Prize

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE