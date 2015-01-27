Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Inorganic Chemistry

Why Sodium And Potassium Really Explode In Water

Inorganic Chemistry: High-speed photography and modeling reveal that classic reaction gets its oomph from sudden repulsion between alkali ions

by Mitch Jacoby
January 27, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SLO-MO ERUPTION
Credit: Philip Mason and colleagues
This split-frame high-speed video shows that the intense explosion of alkali metal droplets (Na/K alloy, top frame) on contact with water (first viewed from above the water surface, then below) is mediated by rapid formation of tiny spikes on the Na/K droplet surface. Water droplets (bottom frame) do not form spikes and do not, of course, react violently.

For decades, science enthusiasts have delighted at the famously energetic way sodium and potassium explode on contact with water. Researchers in Europe now show that the long-accepted explanation for the way that process unfolds is incomplete (Nat. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.2161).

Chemists have long thought that tossing a chunk of alkali metal into water, a time-honored tradition still practiced by some lecturers and many chemistry thrill seekers, causes an explosion because the metal dissolves, generating an extreme amount of heat and transferring electrons to the water. The dissolution step also generates steam and forms hydroxide ions and hydrogen, which can be ignited, making the process even more energetic.

Some researchers have puzzled over how the process can occur so quickly, though. They recognized that the steam and hydrogen generated early on in the reaction should form a buffer layer over the metal surface and impede water from continuing to react.

To sort out the mystery, chemists Philip E. Mason, Pavel Jungwirth, and coworkers at the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic, in Prague, along with colleagues at Braunschweig University of Technology in Germany, studied the process with ultrafast photography and computational techniques.

A number of factors, including sample surface cleanliness and temperature, can prevent chunks of alkali metals from exploding on contact with water. The team eliminated those variables and others by using a sodium-potassium alloy that remains liquid at room temperature and a droplet delivery system featuring a calibrated syringe.

The team observed that within a fraction of a millisecond of making contact with water, the Na/K droplets form numerous spikes that protrude into the water. Molecular dynamics analysis indicated that nearly instantaneous transfer of electrons from the spikes to the water rapidly generates positively charged alkali ions, which vigorously repel and cause a so-called Coulomb explosion. It is the speedy manner in which that process propagates and generates reactive metal surfaces that triggers the overall explosion.

The researchers have figured out many of the key aspects that enable this highly exothermic reaction to become explosive, rather than self-quench, says Stephen E. Bradforth, a chemistry professor at the University of Southern California. He adds that the “beautiful” high-speed photography showing extremely rapid development of long metal spikes and the role of Coulomb explosions at the interface is “quite provocative.”

Michigan State University emeritus chemistry professor James L. Dye notes that explosions of overcharged droplets in the gas phase have been known since the work of Lord Rayleigh in 1882. He says that anyone who has done or seen this classic demonstration will appreciate the “graphic detail” of the reaction mechanism and the visuals provided by this study.

Spikey
Picture series of alkali metals contacting with water.
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Numerous metal spikes protrude from a millimeter-sized droplet of a Na/K alloy milliseconds (ms) after it makes contact with water. These spikes, which do not form on water droplets (right column), participate in alkali metal explosions.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
X-ray method solves mystery of metallic ammonia
Chemistry in Pictures: Mirror, mirror in the flask
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid alkali metal alloy floats on water rather than explodes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE