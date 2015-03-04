Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Chemical Mergers Jump In 2014

Finance: Focus on core businesses drives chemical deals

by Melody M. Bomgardner
March 4, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Portfolio restructuring made for a hot climate for chemical deals in North America in 2014, and the trend will continue this year, according to an analysis and survey by the management consulting firm A.T. Kearney.

The number of chemical businesses changing hands in North America shot up 24% to 279 last year. Global deal activity, on the other hand, dipped 2% to 1,035 compared with 2013. Deal value grew by 16% in North America compared with 13% worldwide.

“Focus on the core business is a key driver … as strategic owners work to restructure their portfolios and acquire complementary targets while activist investors push for increased corporate transparency and focus,” says Andrew Walberer, an A.T. Kearney partner.

Notable 2014 deals include Ashland’s sale of its water technologies business to the private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $1.8 billion and CF Industries’ sale of its phosphate fertilizer business to rival Mosaic for $1.4 billion. Eastman Chemical snapped up Taminco, an amines and crop protection chemicals firm, for $2.8 billion.

Financial investors were involved in just under 20% of deals last year, a level that has prevailed since 2009. But 50% of private equity acquisitions were of specialty chemicals firms, compared with only one-third in 2012.

In a survey about 2015 trends, A.T. Kearney found that 82% of chemical executives expect divestitures due to portfolio-refocusing actions will be the most important factor. In addition, activist investors are expected to turn their attention to Europe’s underperforming chemical firms.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Brenntag faces activist pressure
Chemical deals plummet
Chemical deals to surge

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE