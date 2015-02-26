Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Reconfigurable Emulsions Might Find Use As Chemical Sensors

Surfactants tune the surface tension between liquids, cause droplets to flip inside out

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 26, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Droplets in an emulsion change morphology in response to a fluorosurfactant.
Credit: Nature
An emulsion of fluorohexane (gray) and hexane (red) in water changes morphology in response to a concentration gradient of a fluorosurfactant. The droplets on the right are hexane in fluorohexane, the ones in the middle are equally divided, and the ones on the left are fluorohexane in hexane.

By judicious selection of components, researchers can fabricate complex emulsions that can be reconfigured on demand. The technology, say its developers, could find use in developing high-precision chemical sensors.

An emulsion’s composition is usually fixed. But now researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology have developed a method that allows them to reconfigure droplets in complex emulsions (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14168). These so-called tunable emulsions would be sensitive to changing environmental conditions, the chemists say.

In the new method, Timothy M. Swager, Daniel Blankschtein, Lauren D. Zarzar, Vishnu Sresht, and coworkers harness the temperature-sensitive miscibility of hydrocarbons, fluorocarbons, and silicone to form their emulsions. In one example, hexane and fluorohexane don’t mix at temperatures below 23 °C, but with gentle heating, they do. The researchers then emulsify the mixture with water. The result is droplets of fluorohexane inside hexane dispersed in water.

But the initial morphology doesn’t have to be permanent. By incorporating surfactants in the system, the researchers can change the droplet morphology.

For example, in response to a fluorosurfactant, the droplets switch from fluorohexane-in-hexane to hexane-in-fluorohexane. The droplet composition flips because the surfactant changes the surface tension between the layers of the droplet. In the transition, the liquids become what is known as a Janus particle at the midpoint of the reversal.

“You can add surfactants to the composition when you’re making the particles, or you can add surfactant after the particles are made to dynamically change them,” Swager says.

By using surfactants that change their properties in response to the presence of certain molecules, the researchers believe they could use the emulsions as chemical sensors. “I think we can figure out how to get large morphology changes from very small perturbations,” Swager says. The morphology changes would be visible, providing easy readout, and because the compositions are controlled thermodynamically, such sensors should be quantitative.

Physicist David A. Weitz, an expert on designer emulsions at Harvard University, says the work “is a very elegant example of the control over the morphology of triple emulsions that can be achieved through the control of the surface tension between the fluids.” The morphology changes also could prove useful for the controlled release of materials encapsulated in the double emulsion, Weitz says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A simple way to charge low-conductivity organic liquids
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lauren Zarzar
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solvent evaporation controls shape of complex droplets

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE