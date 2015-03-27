Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Cells Can Ferry Drugs In Disk-Shaped Packs

Drug Delivery: Simple fabrication method yields drug-loaded microsized disks that stick to human cells

by Prachi Patel
March 27, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Drug Backpack
Illustration and fluorescence micrograph of human leukemia cells bearing drug-loaded microdisks.
Credit: ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces
One side of a 7-µm-wide, 220-nm-thick disk (left) is composed of a cell adhesive (blue) that helps it attach to cell surfaces while the other side is a drug-laden thermoplastic (red). A fluorescence micrograph (right) shows cultured human leukemia cells carrying such microdisks, demonstrating their potential for drug delivery in the body.

Using an easy, inexpensive method, researchers have developed tiny disk-shaped packs that can ride on cells to deliver drugs (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.5b00613). Carried by red or white blood cells, the biodegradable particles could slowly release drugs into the bloodstream or directly inside tumors, says Jingjiao Guan, professor of chemical and biomedical engineering at Florida State University.

A body’s own cells are perfect pack mules for drug delivery. Unlike designer nanoparticles made of proteins or polymers, they can circulate in the body for days without being attacked by the immune system. Scientists have tried to make drug-laden backpacks for cells to carry, but they have been complicated to make and attach to cells.

Guan and his colleagues came up with a simple, low-cost method to make their disks. They made a rubber stamp with an array of microsized pillars and deposited four layers of materials on top: a thermoplastic such as poly(lactic-co-glycolic acid) that can be loaded with drugs, a polyelectrolyte that adheres to cells, and two compounds sandwiched in the middle that link the thermoplastic to the polyelectrolyte adhesive.

Pressing the stamp on a glass slide coated with polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) transfers the four-layer disks from the pillars to the PVA, creating an array of 7-µm-wide, 220-nm-thick disks on the slide. The researchers then dissolved the PVA, releasing the disks into solution, and mixed them into a suspension of cultured human leukemia cells.

The electrostatic attraction between the positively charged cell adhesive and the negatively charged cell surface allows the microdisks to stick to the outside of cells. Since red blood cells are also negatively charged, says Guan, the disks should also bind to them. “In principle, we would take cells from a patient, mix them with the [disks], and then inject them back into the patient,” he says.

The researchers tested the drug carriers by loading the thermoplastic with a fluorescent dye and mixing them in a cell culture. The disks slowly disintegrated, releasing 40% of the dye by weight over seven days.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sewing hydrogels together to make them stick
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device could reduce toxic chemotherapy side effects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogel Electronics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE