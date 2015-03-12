Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Newfound Antibiotic Is Gargantuan And Unfortunately Deadly

Natural Products: Large macrolactone features a 52-membered ring and overall contains 105 carbon atoms, of which nearly half are chiral centers

by Stephen K. Ritter
March 12, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Gargantulide A is a big, utterly complex, and fantastic molecule to gaze upon. But the polyketide natural product with promising antibiotic properties is so deadly toxic it will have to be shelved (Org. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.orglett.5b00068).

An international research team led by William H. Gerwick of the University of California, San Diego, and Mark S. Butler, formerly of MerLion Pharmaceuticals, in Singapore, found gargantulide A in a high-throughput screen of the biochemical effluent of a Streptomyces bacterium. That was the easy part.

More challenging was the team’s effort to elucidate the structure of gargantulide A, which required implementing nearly every conceivable NMR spectroscopy analysis method. The molecule features a 52-membered macrolactone ring and overall contains 105 carbon atoms, of which nearly half are chiral centers. Gerwick praises UCSD team member Jung-Rae Rho’s NMR prowess.

The researchers found that gargantulide A kills pathogenic bacteria such as MRSA (Staphylococcus aureus) and Clostridium difficile. But injecting mice with the compound led to a quick death for the animals. The severe toxicity has precluded any further development of the compound as an antibiotic.

Gargantulide A is “a pretty amazing molecule,” Gerwick says. “Nature still has some surprises for us in terms of novel structures with powerful biological properties.”

Structure of gargantulide.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New antibacterial structures feature rare amino acid﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Newfound Antibiotic Is Gargantuan And Unfortunately Deadly
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Anthrax Slayer From The Deep

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE