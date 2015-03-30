Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Teaching An Old Cobalt Complex New Tricks

Synthesis: Chemists turn cobalt (III) complexes into chiral hydrogen-bond-donor catalysts

by Elizabeth K. Wilson
March 30, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
A modified Co(III) Werner complex catalyzes the addition of malonate esters to nitroalkanes with up to 98% enantioselectivity.
Reaction scheme shows how a modified Co(III) Werner complex catalyzes the addition of malonate esters to nitroalkanes with up to 98% enantioselectivity.
A modified Co(III) Werner complex catalyzes the addition of malonate esters to nitroalkanes with up to 98% enantioselectivity.

Chemists have tweaked a century-old, chiral cobalt complex to catalyze reactions via hydrogen bond donors on the ligands, rather than at the central metal.

John A. Gladysz, chemistry professor at Texas A&M University, College Station, and his colleagues think the new class of versatile and low-cost enantioselective catalysts may greatly broaden the options for synthesizing enantiomerically pure pharmaceuticals and agrochemicals.

Hydrogen bond donation catalysis is becoming increasingly popular as a strategy for controlling enantioselectivity. Previous work has focused on organic catalysts containing NH and OH groups that catalyze reactions by stabilizing transition states in specific orientations through hydrogen bonding.

“We have expanded this concept to a new, unexplored corner of the ‘chiral pool’ that has never been used for enantioselective catalysis,” Gladysz tells C&EN.

The group fitted a cobalt(III) Werner complex with 1,2-diphenylethylenediamine ligands, which catalyze reactions via their NH groups. They used the catalyst to perform a carbon-carbon bond-forming reaction, the Michael addition of malonate esters to nitroalkenes, with up to 98% enantioselectivity (ACS Cent. Sci. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.5b00035).

“This is a fundamentally important concept in utilizing … these complexes for asymmetric catalysis—a scaffold that had no prior catalytic applications,” says Thomas J. Colacot, global R&D manager for homogeneous catalysis at Johnson Matthey Catalysis & Chiral Technologies in West Deptford, N.J.

Also, since the complexes have 12 NH bonds to participate in the reaction, as opposed to just two for most current hydrogen bond donors, the group should be able to create new catalysts, Gladysz tells C&EN.

“This novel mode of ligand-centered catalysis … should inspire new catalyst design, as ancillary ligands are traditionally used to modulate reactivity at the metal center,” Colacot says.

Yuri Belokon, professor at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ A. N. Nesmeyanov Institute of Organoelement Compounds in Moscow, agrees. He predicts that within several years many groups will be employing hydrogen-bond-donating chiral cobalt(III) complexes in their reactions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Powerful pairing spurs Lewis acids into action
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitrogen Lewis acids unveiled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Oxathiaborolium debuts as a chiral Lewis acid catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE