Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

China p-Xylene Plant Explodes For Second Time In Less Than Two Years

Plant Safety: Chemical warfare unit and more than 600 firefighters mobilize to put out huge blaze

by Jean-Francois Tremblay
April 7, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The explosion of three naphtha tanks at a plant producing p-xylene in Zhangzhou in China’s coastal province of Fujian caused an enormous fire that was put out with the intervention of firefighters from several nearby cities. Soldiers from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were also called in.

The accident happened on April 6 at a plant operated by Xianglu Tenglong Group, a company that media reports say is owned by unspecified Taiwanese investors. The same facility had already experienced a less serious blast in July 2013.

Television reports from the April 6 explosion showed flames shooting tens of feet into the air. China’s state agency Xinhua reports that no one died but 14 people were injured.

Zhangzhou’s fire department posted on Weibo—the Chinese equivalent of Twitter—that 610 firefighters and 122 fire engines from the cities of Zhangzhou, Xiamen, Longyan, and Quanzhou worked together to extinguish the blaze. The fire department also noted that soldiers from PLA’s chemical warfare unit participated in firefighting efforts, although the nature of their contribution was not described.

p-Xylene is a highly controversial chemical in China. Large protests have erupted in recent years in the cities of Xiamen, Maoming, Dalian, and Kunming to demand that p-xylene facilities be either shut down or not built at all. Elsewhere in the world the material, used in the production of polyester fiber and resin, is produced without creating a great deal of controversy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemical warehouse fire kills 38 in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Four die at Indian isocyanate plant

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE