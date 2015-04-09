Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Engineered Bacteria Shine Light On Air Pollution

Biosensors: A pollutant-detecting device contains bioluminescent bacteria that glow if the surrounding air contains toxic chemicals

by Erika Gebel Berg
April 9, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Glow Gadget
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A device monitors air quality with a gel pad containing engineered bacteria (gray shapes) that glow in response to hazardous chemicals (red spheres). The monitor directs the microbes’ light through a guide into a photomultiplier tube, which converts the light into an electrical signal for analysis.
Illustration of an indoor air monitor that uses bioluminescent bacteria.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A device monitors air quality with a gel pad containing engineered bacteria (gray shapes) that glow in response to hazardous chemicals (red spheres). The monitor directs the microbes’ light through a guide into a photomultiplier tube, which converts the light into an electrical signal for analysis.

Detecting indoor air pollutants can safeguard human health, but existing approaches are time consuming, expensive, and require trained technicians. Now, researchers have developed a simple and inexpensive device that uses bioluminescent bacteria to monitor air quality and alert people of potentially unsafe conditions (Anal. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/ac5038208).

If bacteria encounter hazardous substances in the environment, they launch a system to repair damaged DNA and maintain other functions, says Robert S. Marks of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, in Israel. By adding the genes that make luciferase—a glow-inducing protein—to the same part of the bacteria’s genome as the microbial repair response, scientists have created bacteria that glow in response to chemicals that are toxic to cells. Marks’s team embedded engineered Escherichia coli in a small, 0.6-mm-diameter cylinder of nutrient-rich gel. This disposable bacterial gel pad was attached to a photomultiplier tube via a light guide, which directs light from the bacteria to the tube. The photomultiplier captures emitted photons and converts them into an electrical signal that the researchers can detect and analyze.

To test the device, the researchers placed it into a 30-m2 office, says Marks. Then they mimicked a chemical accident by spilling 2 mL of acetone or up to 10 mL of chloroform in the room. After 40 minutes, the bacterial glow increased four- and 25,000-fold, respectively. In another experiment, the researchers could detect concentrations as low as 10 ppb for a wide range of chemicals, including formaldehyde and methanol. Currently, the device only detects whether a toxic chemical is present in the air, but Marks hopes that by incorporating bacteria with different chemical sensitivities, he may be able to identify chemicals with the device as well.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smart mask monitors breath for disease
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria get color vision
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Handheld Analyzer Provides Lab-Like Capabilities For Only $25

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE