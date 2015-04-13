Shape-Shifting Substance Stays Soft

Spin And Squeeze Credit: ACS Macro Lett.

Shape-memory polymers have long intrigued materials scientists because they can be bent or twisted into a new configuration, which they’ll hold until some stimulus—such as heat—reverts them to their original shape. But the same material properties that help these polymers hold a new shape also tend to make them fairly inflexible, limiting their use in biomedical applications. Now, using a simple technique, researchers have made a soft, rubbery shape-memory elastomer by combining two different polymers (ACS Macro Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsmacrolett.5b00106).

In A Twist [+]Enlarge Credit: ACS Macro Lett.

Patrick T. Mather of Syracuse University and his group made the shape-memory composite by combining polymers with distinct melting and glass transition temperatures. While one remains soft and rubbery at a given temperature, the other crystallizes to stiffen the composite enough to hold a new form. Finding the right ratio of polymers allows the composite to hold its shape without becoming too rigid.

To make their material, the researchers chose a commercially available thermoplastic polyurethane that stays soft at room temperature. The other polymer, poly(ε-caprolactone), holds the material’s shape until heated above the polymer’s melting temperature of 56 °C. The researchers electrospun separate solutions of the two polymers onto a metal cylinder, forming a composite fiber mat. They then compressed and heated the mat into a dense film, and made that into a dog-bone shape. By heating the object to 80 °C, twisting it, and letting it cool, the researchers reshaped the polymer.