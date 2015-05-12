Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bendy Neuronal Arrays Could Boost Cellular Engineering

Tissue Engineering: Flexible sheets of neurons may improve studies of single cells and platforms for testing drugs

by Jyoti Madhusoodanan
May 12, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers in Japan have grown sturdy, flexible grids of cultured nerve cells on a patterned hydrogel film. This neuronal array can be rolled up, laminated, or squeezed with tweezers without harming the neurons’ biological functions (ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acsbiomaterials.5b00020). When connected to electrodes or grown with other cell types, the arrays could help scientists study cell functions or test drugs more effectively, the researchers say.

Neurons are usually grown in plastic or glass dishes in the lab, but they grow better on soft, gel-like surfaces. Matsuhiko Nishizawa of Tohoku University, in Japan, and his colleagues had previously designed flexible films by first growing a pattern of skeletal muscle cells in a dish and then transferring them to a soft collagen sheet. However, moving nerve cells in this way damaged them. So the researchers looked for ways to grow the cells on the flexible surface. They took dried collagen films, printed a microsized grid pattern on them with a commercial cellular growth substance, and then poured a suspension of nerve cells over the films.

CULTURED CONNECTIONS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng.
Pouring a suspension of neurons over a micropatterned collagen film forms a cellular array (left). The resulting flexible film (right) can be moved without disturbing the neurons’ function.
Illustration and photo of flexible neural array in a hydrogel.
Credit: ACS Biomater. Sci. Eng.
Pouring a suspension of neurons over a micropatterned collagen film forms a cellular array (left). The resulting flexible film (right) can be moved without disturbing the neurons’ function.

Within 15 hours, the neurons had arranged themselves at the nodes of the grid and sent out fingerlike extensions to connect to other cells. When the researchers treated the cells in the film with a chemical stimulant, bradykinin, or stimulated them with a microelectrode chip, the concentration of calcium ions in the cells increased, suggesting that the cells were physiologically active. The team also activated specific sections of the grid using microelectrodes to study how nerve signals rippled through nearby cells.

Nishizawa says these flexible neuronal arrays could improve studies of single cells and tests of new drug therapies. For example, neurons on such sheets could be placed next to arrays of muscle cells to see how a drug affects each kind of cell at a neuromuscular junction. In the future, he says such neuronal arrays could lead to device implants to treat neurodegenerative conditions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Triboelectric device bypasses injured nerves to restore sense of touch
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Custom 3-D printed implants heal spinal cord injuries in rats﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric fields get hydrogel robots to work (and dance)﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE