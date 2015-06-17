Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Boron’s Ambidextrous Ways

Chemical Bonding: A boron dicarbonyl donor-acceptor compound has the main-group element behaving like a transition metal

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 17, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Chemists have built a new compound in which boron donates and accepts electron pairs when binding two carbon monoxide molecules, a peculiar situation that has the nonmetal main-group element acting like a transition metal (Nature 2015, DOI: 10.1038/nature14489).

Before now, no elements outside of the transition metals in groups 4 to 12 of the periodic table have ever been observed to react directly with two or more CO molecules. Holger Braunschweig of Julius Maximilian University, in Würzburg, Germany, led a team that figured out a way to make it happen.

The researchers first prepared a molybdenum pentacarbonyl complex bearing a borylene ligand, RBMo(CO)5, where R is a superbulky 2,6-di(2,4,6-triisopropylphenyl) substituent. After refluxing the complex in a CO-saturated benzene solution, they removed Mo(CO)6 and isolated blue crystals of the borylene dicarbonyl compound, RB(CO)2.

Boron has only three valence electrons and is known for the sometimes quirky ways it forms bonds. In borylenes, boron uses one electron to bond with the bulky substituent. The remaining two electrons form a lone pair in one orbital, and two orbitals remain vacant. Boron can therefore accept electrons from two CO molecules (σ bonding) as it contributes the lone pair to the CO molecules (π backbonding). This donor-acceptor behavior mimics that of transition-metal carbonyl complexes.

Computational chemist Gernot Frenking of Philipps University, in Marburg, Germany, was part of a team that previously predicted that a borylene with transition-metal-like properties might be possible. “I did not expect that it would be so stable—and so easy to make!” Frenking tells C&EN. Frenking calls the boron bonding situation “mind-boggling,” and he predicts that more boron surprises are in store.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thorium-thorium bonding marks actinide milestone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicon dioxide as a molecular reagent
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Six bonds to carbon: Confirmed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE