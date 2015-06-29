Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Supreme Court Blocks EPA Limits On Power Plant Mercury Emissions

Air Pollution: Justices say agency should have considered costs earlier in the regulatory process

by Glenn Hess
June 29, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Herbert A. Wagner Generating Station, a coal-fired facility located south of Baltimore on the Chesapeake Bay.
Credit: Cheryl Hogue/C&EN

In a 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court on Monday struck down the Environmental Protection Agency’s first-ever national standards for limiting emissions of mercury and other toxic air pollution from coal- and oil-fired power plants.

The Court ruled that EPA erred by not taking into account the costs placed on the electric utility industry in determining whether it was “necessary and appropriate” to regulate the pollutants under the Clean Air Act.

The decision sends the case back to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which will instruct EPA to reconsider its rule. Meanwhile, the 2012 regulation remains in effect.

Federal agencies have “long treated cost as a centrally relevant factor when deciding whether to regulate,” Justice Antonin Scalia wrote on behalf of the Court in the majority opinion.

Although agencies have some leeway to use their expertise to interpret laws, Scalia said EPA “strayed well beyond the bounds of reasonable interpretation in concluding that cost is not a factor relevant to the appropriateness of regulating power plants.” Scalia was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Anthony Kennedy, Clarence Thomas, and Samuel Alito.

EPA said it considered costs at a later stage of the process when it crafted the emission standards. It pegged those costs at about $9.6 billion per year.

But the agency argued that a provision of the federal law required it to initially decide whether there was a need to protect the public from utility emissions. EPA eventually concluded that the public health benefits, which it estimated at $37 billion to $90 billion in 2016 alone, far outweighed the costs.

The standards would have applied to roughly 600 plants, cutting mercury pollution up to 90% and preventing an estimated 11,000 deaths each year, according to EPA.

Justice Elena Kagan said EPA appropriately considered costs. “Over more than a decade, EPA took costs into account at multiple stages and through multiple means as it set emissions limits for power plants,” Kagan wrote in a dissenting opinion joined by Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, and Sonia Sotomayor.

Environmental activists expressed disappointment with the ruling. “The Court’s decision to let polluters off the hook is a huge setback for our kids’ health,” says Anna Aurilio, director of Environment America’s Washington, D.C., office.

However, the National Mining Association, a critic of EPA’s regulation, called the court’s ruling a “vindication of common sense that is missing in much of the Administration’s regulatory actions.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Supreme Court Blocks EPA Limits On Power Plant Mercury Emissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
High Court Weighs EPA Mercury Rule
States, Industries Seek Review For Mercury Rule

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE