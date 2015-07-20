Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A Pocket Test For Melamine-Adulterated Milk

Analytical Chemistry: Chemists adapt the personal glucose meter to test for illegal milk additive

by Louisa Dalton
July 20, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

MILK METER
Credit: Shutterstock
Scientists have developed a test that detects melamine (left) in milk using a glucose meter (right).

A new test converts the personal glucose meter (PGM) into a portable tool for exposing milk contaminated with melamine (Anal. Chem. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.5b01085).

Used in plastic dinnerware, colorants, and flame retardants, melamine is not approved for use in food. Yet, in 2008, the Chinese government discovered that manufacturers were illegally adding melamine to milk powder, a practice that led to six infant deaths that year and sickened 300,000, according to news reports. Melamine’s high nitrogen content fools simple tests for protein, indicating falsely high protein levels. Subsequently, both U.S. and Chinese governments imposed a limit of 1-ppm melamine in infant milk products.

A fast, portable test that could check for melamine adulteration anywhere along the chain of production would help manufacturers and consumers, says Yi Lu of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. Lu’s group has developed ways to use the PGM to determine concentrations of metal ions, antibodies, and more. Lu and collaborators at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, extended this to melamine in milk.

The researchers identified a DNA aptamer—a sequence that binds with high specificity to a molecule of interest—for melamine. To measure melamine concentrations, the researchers add the aptamer to milk along with two complementary DNA sequences: one linked to a magnetic bead and the other to invertase enzyme, which converts sucrose to glucose. In the absence of melamine, the aptamer binds to both the bead and to invertase, allowing the researchers to remove invertase from the solution with a magnet. But if the aptamer binds melamine, it can’t bind to the bead or to invertase. The magnet removes empty beads, leaving behind invertase in proportion to the melamine concentration. Then when the researchers mix the sample with sucrose, the invertase produces glucose for the PGM to measure. The aptamer can detect melamine at 67.5 ppb in the presence of melamine analogs and milk proteins.

GlucoSentient, a company Lu cofounded, is working to commercialize the test.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Aptamer-based lactate sensor can monitor metabolism
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrabright fluorescent label improves assay speed and sensitivity
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered pacifier measures glucose in saliva

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE