Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Sustainability

Recycling Rare Earths From E-Waste More Sustainably

Electronic Waste: New membrane solvent extraction system recovers lanthanides from scrap magnets in one step

by Deirdre Lockwood
July 8, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

MINING MAGNETS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A prototype system recovers valuable rare-earth elements from scrap magnets found in cell phones and other devices without generating large amounts of chemical waste.
Photo of scrap mobile phones.
Credit: Shutterstock
A prototype system recovers valuable rare-earth elements from scrap magnets found in cell phones and other devices without generating large amounts of chemical waste.

The lanthanides, also known as rare-earth elements, are used to make magnets found in computers, cell phones, and many other gadgets. Until recently, China was the main producer of these raw materials, giving that country an advantage in setting market prices. Seeking cheaper sources, the U.S. Department of Energy developed an initiative to recover lanthanides from electronic waste. Now, researchers working as part of the DOE’s Critical Materials Institute have recovered rare earths from scrap magnet waste using a technique called membrane solvent extraction, which requires much less energy and generates less chemical waste than previous recovery techniques (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b01306).

Finding a cost-effective, environmentally sustainable way to isolate rare-earth elements such as neodymium from electronic waste isn’t easy. Pyrometallurgical methods heat the e-waste to high temperatures to separate out the elements, but the large energy requirement can be expensive. In another process, recyclers dissolve the waste in strong acid and then extract the rare-earth elements with a series of solvents, generating large amounts of hazardous chemical waste. Moreover, this method can’t always isolate lanthanides from other common elements in the e-waste, such as iron.

Ramesh Bhave of Oak Ridge National Laboratory and his colleagues decided to apply a method—codeveloped by Bhave and Kamalesh K. Sirkar in the 1980s to remove organic molecules from aqueous solutions—that combines traditional solvent extraction with membrane separation techniques to recover these elements. In just one step, the researchers can isolate rare earths from a feed solution made from acid-digested scrap magnets that contains the lanthanides neodymium, praseodymium, and dysprosium, as well as iron and boron impurities.

The prototype device is an array of eight strawlike membranes made from hollow fiber polypropylene with microscopic pores. A pump pushes a pressurized feed solution through the straws. On the outer surface of the straws, researchers introduce an organic solvent containing an extractant that selects for lanthanides. The extractant solution is immiscible with the feed solution, and the higher pressure inside the straw prevents it from flowing through the pores. However, because the extractant contacts the feed solution at the pore sites, it draws the lanthanides out of the feed solution and through the pores. Meanwhile, an acidic stripping solution that moves through the space surrounding the straws captures these lanthanides and recovers them. The new method could generate 20 to 30% less chemical waste than traditional extraction techniques do, Bhave says.

The researchers then precipitated a mixture of lanthanide oxides from the stripping solution with oxalic acid and filtered, dried, and annealed them. Using X-ray diffraction, they found that the oxides had no detectable impurities, such as iron or boron, and the oxides can be directly reused for some applications without further processing, Bhave says. The system can recover more than 90% of the lanthanides from the scrap magnet waste, comparable to other current methods.

Corby G. Anderson, a researcher at Colorado School of Mines who is also affiliated with the Critical Materials Institute but was not involved with the study, calls the prototype a significant advance in recovering rare-earth elements, with the benefit that it can do this in a single step. Although the technique successfully separates out lanthanides from e-waste, he says the next challenge will be isolating each element individually.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE