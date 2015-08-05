Feed Additive Curbs Methane Emissions From Dairy Cows

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Aug. 11, 2015, to correct the type of microorganism that produces methane in a cow’s gut. Bacteria do not produce methane. Instead, methane is produced by microbes called archaea.

Know what really stinks? The gas that livestock such as cattle release during digestion. These animals produce a quarter of the anthropogenic methane in the U.S.

What doesn’t stink is that Pennsylvania State University researchers, led by Alexander N. Hristrov, have now demonstrated that feeding 3-nitrooxypropanol (3NOP) to dairy cows over a 12-week period reduces the animals’ methane emissions by 30% (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 1073/pnas.1504124112). 3NOP inhibits methyl coenzyme-M reductase, an enzyme used by microorganisms in a cow’s gut.

These symbiotic microbes produce methane when they help cows digest grass and other fiber-rich foods in the animals’ diet. To test the possibility of mitigating this production without disrupting a cow’s digestion, Hristov and his colleagues mixed additives containing three different concentrations of 3NOP as well as a placebo additive into cattle feed. Then they administered it to 48 Holstein cows for three months.

The rate of methane emission fell in all the animals, except for those receiving the placebo. Scientists have discovered several other methane production inhibitors, but 3NOP appears to be the first to achieve a meaningful effect while being safe for cows’ health and the environment.

Ingestion of 3NOP also helped the cows gain weight, increasing the efficiency of their feed. “When we feed an animal, [about] 7% of the energy in the feed is gone as methane,” Hristov says. “Anytime you save a little bit of that, it can be used for other purposes the animal needs,” such as producing milk.

Hristov’s team is planning further studies to investigate how a cow’s gut microorganisms continue fermenting grass and other fiber-based foods while being inhibited by 3NOP.