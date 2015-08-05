Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Feed Additive Curbs Methane Emissions From Dairy Cows

Sustainability: Small molecule reduces the animals’ production of powerful greenhouse gas by 30%

by Judith Lavelle
August 5, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

 

CORRECTION: This story was updated on Aug. 11, 2015, to correct the type of microorganism that produces methane in a cow’s gut. Bacteria do not produce methane. Instead, methane is produced by microbes called archaea.

Know what really stinks? The gas that livestock such as cattle release during digestion. These animals produce a quarter of the anthropogenic methane in the U.S.

MILKING IT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Adding 3NOP to feed caused dairy cows to gain 80% more body weight than cows on a control diet.
Picture of cows.
Credit: Shutterstock
Adding 3NOP to feed caused dairy cows to gain 80% more body weight than cows on a control diet.

What doesn’t stink is that Pennsylvania State University researchers, led by Alexander N. Hristrov, have now demonstrated that feeding 3-nitrooxypropanol (3NOP) to dairy cows over a 12-week period reduces the animals’ methane emissions by 30% (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI: 1073/pnas.1504124112). 3NOP inhibits methyl coenzyme-M reductase, an enzyme used by microorganisms in a cow’s gut.

These symbiotic microbes produce methane when they help cows digest grass and other fiber-rich foods in the animals’ diet. To test the possibility of mitigating this production without disrupting a cow’s digestion, Hristov and his colleagues mixed additives containing three different concentrations of 3NOP as well as a placebo additive into cattle feed. Then they administered it to 48 Holstein cows for three months.

The rate of methane emission fell in all the animals, except for those receiving the placebo. Scientists have discovered several other methane production inhibitors, but 3NOP appears to be the first to achieve a meaningful effect while being safe for cows’ health and the environment.

Ingestion of 3NOP also helped the cows gain weight, increasing the efficiency of their feed. “When we feed an animal, [about] 7% of the energy in the feed is gone as methane,” Hristov says. “Anytime you save a little bit of that, it can be used for other purposes the animal needs,” such as producing milk.

Hristov’s team is planning further studies to investigate how a cow’s gut microorganisms continue fermenting grass and other fiber-based foods while being inhibited by 3NOP.

Researchers hope the energy savings and reduced methane emissions offered by 3NOP will help ease climate change. “Agriculture is a key methane source in the U.S.,” says Scot Miller, a fellow at the Carnegie Institution for Science. “Policymakers will likely need to take a multifaceted approach to reduce net U.S. methane emissions. I hope that the work presented in this paper will give us another tool to add to that toolbox.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Methane-eating bacteria could one day slow global warming
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How scientists want to cut livestock’s methane emissions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DSM seeks approval of additive that minimizes methane from cattle

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE