Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

More Protective Worker Exposure Limit For Beryllium Proposed

Safety: Industry and unions back OSHA effort

by Andrea Widener
August 7, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

SWEET BE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Materion
The Large Hadron Collider, at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), uses U.S.-made beryllium beams (arrow).
Photo of Large Hadron Collider, the world's largest particle accelerator, at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), with arrow pointing to U.S.-made beryllium beam.
Credit: Materion
The Large Hadron Collider, at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN), uses U.S.-made beryllium beams (arrow).

The beryllium exposure limit for industrial workers would be slashed to a tenth of what it is now under an Aug. 6 proposal by the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

OSHA proposed tightening the 8-hour exposure limit from 2.0 micrograms of beryllium per cubic meter of air to 0.2 µg/m3. This more protective safety standard is backed by organized labor and the sole U.S. manufacturer of beryllium parts, which are used in applications that include particle accelerators.

“This rule will save lives and reduce suffering,” says OSHA chief David Michaels. OSHA estimates that the new standard will cover about 35,000 workers nationwide and prevent 100 deaths and 50 illnesses each year.

Beryllium dust causes devastating lung disease in up to 15% of those who are exposed. It is best known for causing illness in nuclear weapons workers. But most worker exposure to this alkaline earth metal now occurs in operations such as machining, production of specialty ceramics and dental implants, and aircraft manufacturing.

The 2-µg/m3 standard was set by the Atomic Energy Commission in 1948 and adopted by OSHA in 1971. But it soon became clear to the worker safety agency that the standard was not strict enough to protect workers from the risks of long-term beryllium exposure. OSHA proposed a change in 1975, but it never took effect because of opposition. Meanwhile, the Department of Energy, successor to the Atomic Energy Commission, ratcheted down its exposure limit for nuclear weapons workers to 0.2 µg/m3 in 1999, when current OSHA head Michaels was assistant energy secretary for environment, safety, and health

After working for more than 40 years to update the beryllium safety standard, OSHA was pushed to action by an unusual industry-union collaboration.

In 2012, the United Steelworkers union, which represents many people who work with beryllium, and the only U.S. beryllium materials maker, Materion, came to an agreement on a new safety standard and offered it to OSHA.

The proposal shows that “industry and labor can collaborate to protect workers and protect jobs at the same time,” says Richard J. Hipple, chairman of Materion.

The industry-labor cooperation that brought about the standard makes an important statement to other sectors where new or updated worker protection standards are under consideration, says Leo W. Gerard, international president of the United Steelworkers.

Michaels says he hopes that example set by the union and Materion can help OSHA speed development of future regulations to protect chemical workers, many of whom are United Steelworkers members.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Former OSHA head David Michaels calls for transformation of US worker safety
Lower beryllium exposure limit set, enforcement delayed until May
OSHA sets lower beryllium exposure limit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE