Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

ACS Meeting News: Sturdy Silica Coatings Take Tough Stance Against Corrosion

by Matt Davenport
August 17, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Schematic of a possible silica paint that can keep surfaces cool and protect against corrosion. Credit: Jason J. Benkoski.
Schematic of a possible silica paint that can keep surfaces cool and protect against corrosion. Credit: Jason J. Benkoski.

Engineers have long relied on polymer paints to slow metal corrosion, but these soft materials degrade in a matter of years and their upkeep is costly. Now, researchers have turned to inorganic chemistry to create long-lasting coatings that fight oxidation on multiple fronts.

Jason J. Benkoski of John Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Laboratory unveiled the composition of these coatings Sunday at the American Chemical Society national meeting in Boston in a session hosted by the Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering.

The coatings are water based—allowing the team to spray them onto metals—but their inorganic contents, including silica, cerium, and zinc oxide, dry to form insoluble materials, creating a corrosion fighting coat that’s stable in water.

The silica provides a durable foundation and cerium is a well-known oxidation inhibitor.

But the coating also fights heat, an important, but frequently overlooked contributor to corrosion, Benkoski tells C&EN. Ships and other metal vehicles often bear polymer paints that warm up in sunlight, accelerating both their own degradation and the metal’s corrosion. (Benkoski’s work is supported, in part, by the U.S. Office of Naval Research.)

So the team added zinc oxide to its coatings to reflect warming energy in the sun’s rays. Coupled with silica’s ability to emit thermal energy, the coatings passively cool themselves, Benkoski says. Coated surfaces didn’t warm much even when the team added perylene black pigment, which typically absorbs the sun’s heat.

“The optical properties giving the passive cooling are very exciting,” says Jeffrey Wilbur, a research scientist with the Dow Chemical Company. But he adds that the inorganic coatings do have some challenges to overcome, including the brittleness of silica.

The researchers are working to build silicone into the paint to make it more flexible. The team is also experimenting with waxy siloxane microcapsules to bestow self-healing capabilities to their coatings.

“We want to make them last forever,” Benkoski says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New ultrawhite paint could keep cars cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Colorful paints could keep buildings cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Smudge-proof, bendable coating resists scratches

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE