Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Cellulose Nanofibers Could Reduce Paper’s Environmental Impact

Nanomaterials: Adding nanofibers to paper more than doubles the number of times it can be recycled

by Prachi Patel
October 13, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

SPLITTING HAIRS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Micrometers-wide cellulose fibers derived from wood pulp are used to make paper. Nanofibers made by splitting apart such fibers can make stronger paper when added to the mix.
Diagram showing a cellulose fiber is comprised of macrofibers which in turn are made of bundles of nanofibers.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
Micrometers-wide cellulose fibers derived from wood pulp are used to make paper. Nanofibers made by splitting apart such fibers can make stronger paper when added to the mix.

Adding cellulose nanofibers to paper pulp creates paper that can be recycled more than twice as many times as regular paper (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b02676). Depending on how the nanofibers are produced, this should reduce paper’s environmental impact, researchers say.

Paper is a jumbled mat of micrometers-wide cellulose fibers. In the past few years, researchers have been interested in making paper with nanometers-wide cellulose fibers in addition to regular fibers. The high surface area of such nanofibers lets them form more bonds with adjacent fibers, resulting in tougher paper.

Marc Delgado-Aguilar of the University of Girona and his colleagues wanted to analyze the environmental impact of adding nanofibers to paper. They recycled standard paper several times by using either conventional mechanical recycling techniques or by adding 3% by weight of cellulose nanofibers to the paper pulp at each cycle. They tested the paper’s mechanical strength after every cycle.

Conventional recycling made the sheets unusable for writing after three cycles, whereas the nanofiber-treated paper could be recycled seven times.

The drawback of cellulose nanofibers is that they are made today by treating wood pulp with strong acids and oxidants, followed by mechanical division of cellulose fibers into their nanoscale subunits. To eliminate the need for chemical processing, the researchers used a purely mechanical method to separate the nanofibers, which costs 1/100th that of the conventional process.

They also performed a preliminary life-cycle assessment of the environmental impact of the two techniques, taking into account factors such as water and energy use, effects on human health, and waste generation. The two recycling techniques had a similar environmental impact, even including the greater number of recycling cycles for nanofiber paper. However, says Delgado-Aguilar, improvements in nanofiber production technology should lower its energy use and yield even better nanofibers that could increase the number of possible recycling cycles even further. This should eventually give paper with less environmental impact than today’s recycled paper.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gene editing trees for more sustainable wood fiber production
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sunlight powers chemical recycling of polyethylene terephthalate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
3-D printing improves popular polymer’s properties

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE