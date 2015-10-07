Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Nobel Prize

Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich, and Aziz Sancar Win 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry For DNA Repair

Researchers uncovered biochemical mechanisms that protect our genetic material

by Celia Arnaud
October 7, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

The 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded jointly to Tomas Lindahl of the Francis Crick Institute and Clare Hall Laboratory in England, Paul Modrich of Duke University School of Medicine, and Aziz Sancar of the University of North Carolina School of Medicine for their mechanistic studies of three different types of DNA repair.

SHEDDING LIGHT
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Johannes Gierlich
Sancar was the first to isolate a DNA photolyase enzyme, which use light to repair DNA damaged by UV radiation. Here, a photolyase (gray ribbon) flips a toxic cyclobutane pyrimidine dimer (red) out of the DNA helix (green) to repair it using a catalytic flavin cofactor (yellow). The enzyme’s light harvesting antenna pigment is shown in blue.
Credit: Courtesy of Johannes Gierlich
Sancar was the first to isolate a DNA photolyase enzyme, which use light to repair DNA damaged by UV radiation. Here, a photolyase (gray ribbon) flips a toxic cyclobutane pyrimidine dimer (red) out of the DNA helix (green) to repair it using a catalytic flavin cofactor (yellow). The enzyme’s light harvesting antenna pigment is shown in blue.

Our genetic material is constantly damaged. “As a rough estimate there are 10,000 DNA lesions per day per cell,” says Thomas Carell, who studies DNA repair at Ludwig Maximilian University in Munich, Germany. For example, every time DNA gets replicated, there’s a chance of the wrong base being inserted at a crucial spot. At the same time, chemicals or radiation can damage DNA bases.

“There’s no way to establish life based on such a fragile molecule without having sophisticated machinery to keep it in order,” Carell says. If these mistakes or damage don’t get fixed, they can lead to cancer or other diseases. “DNA repair is absolutely important to genome stability and of course to life.”

“I’m totally excited,” Carell adds. “The field is really deserving and all three winners have made extraordinary contributions.”

Lindahl focused on the repair system that kicks in when cytosine loses an amino group to form uracil. When this happens—which it does spontaneously on a routine basis—the uracil tends to pair with adenine instead of the guanine that cytosine is supposed to pair with. In 1974, Lindahl identified the first known repair protein, uracil-DNA glycosylase, which removes these erroneous uracil bases. Later, he discovered a second enzyme specific for damaged adenine. These turned out to be just two of a large family of proteins involved in so-called base excision repair. More than two decades later, Lindahl was able to recreate the human base excision repair process in vitro.

Lindahl
AP
Modrich
Howard Hughes Medical Institute
Sancar
UNC Chapel Hill School of Medicine

Sancar, a Turkish scientist working in the U.S., figured out the process by which cells repair UV damage by excising an entire nucleotide, rather than just the base. He found that an enzyme known as an exinuclease cuts out the damage, taking a piece about 12 nucleotides long in total.  Then DNA polymerase fills in the gap, and DNA ligase stitches the pieces back together.

Modrich elucidated how cells repair mismatched bases in DNA. He showed that bacteria use an enzyme called dam methylase to mark damaged DNA with methyl groups that guide a restriction enzyme to cut in the right place. In 1989, he reported a system that could repair DNA mismatches in vitro. That system required DNA polymerase III, exonuclease I, and DNA ligase and was guided by DNA methylation. However, because methylation functions differently in bacterial and human systems, scientists still don’t know exactly how the system knows which strand needs to be repaired.  

 “The repair mechanisms that the Laureates have elucidated are all about the making and breaking of chemical bonds,” says Diane Grob Schmidt, president of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN. “It’s chemistry in a biological context. It also illustrates the multidisciplinary aspects of this type of research and the grand challenges that we’re all trying to solve.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE