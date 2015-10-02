Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Nobel Prize

Who Will Win The 2015 Nobel Prize In Chemistry?

Events: C&EN reporters, special guests webcast their predictions for this year’s prestigious award

October 2, 2015
PREDICTING THE CHEMISTRY NOBEL
Watch this archived Web broadcast for chemistry Nobel Prize-related discussion and predictions from C&EN reporters and special guests. Credit: C&EN/ACS Webinars

The frenzy has begun. Next Wednesday, Oct. 7, the winner or winners of the 2015 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced in Stockholm. In anticipation of this event, chemists everywhere are speculating about this year’s likely winners.

For the third straight year, Chemical & Engineering News joined in the prognostication fun by hosting a live online discussion with a panel of experts. Held on Oct. 1, “Who Will Win the #ChemNobel? Predicting the Next Nobel Laureate(s) in Chemistry,”  was hosted by C&EN Assistant Managing Editor Lauren K. Wolf and Associate Editor Matt Davenport. The magazine staffers discussed front-runners for this year’s chemistry Nobel and made their own predictions alongside three guests: Philip Ball, freelance science writer and frequent columnist for Chemistry World; Paul J. Bracher, St. Louis University chemistry professor and author of the blog ChemBark; and Jillian M. Buriak, University of Alberta chemistry professor and editor-in-chief of the American Chemical Society journal Chemistry of Materials.

The hour-long event was broadcast this year for the first time in conjunction with ACS webinars. Viewers submitted questions to the hosts and guests via Twitter, using the hashtag #chemnobel, as well as through the webinar platform. The webinar audience members also got a special treat: the chance to vote for the chemists they think will win this year’s prize.

The archived chemistry broadcast, located on YouTube, is embedded above.

Related Stories:

Countdown To The 2014 Chemistry Nobel Prize
Countdown To The 2013 Chemistry Nobel Prize Events
Eric Betzig, Stefan Hell, and W. E. Moerner Win 2014 Nobel In Chemistry

