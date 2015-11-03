Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Some 3-D-Printed Parts May Leach Toxic Chemicals

Toxicology: Plastic parts printed with stereolithography show toxicity in tests on zebrafish

by Deirdre Lockwood
November 13, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

PRINTING PROBLEMS
Photos of 3-D-printed parts and zebrafish embryos.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Tech. Lett
Zebrafish embryos exposed to 3-D-printed parts made using stereolithography (STL, center) lacked pigment-containing cells and died within a week, whereas embryos exposed to parts printed with fused deposition modeling (FDM, left) developed similarly to controls. Treating stereolithography-made parts with ultraviolet light (STL with UV, right) reduced the toxic effects. The embryos are approximately 1 mm in diameter.

The three-dimensional printing craze has attracted hobbyists and researchers alike, making it easy to fabricate stuff from footwear to molecular models. As the technology becomes cheaper and more popular, however, researchers are investigating potential hazards of these products to people and the environment. A new study shows that parts made by a common 3-D printing method are toxic to zebrafish, a model organism often used to predict toxicological effects on humans (Environ. Sci. Tech. Lett. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.5b00249).

Last year, Shirin Mesbah Oskui, a graduate student at the University of California, Riverside, 3-D printed a small part for a research project involving zebrafish. When she exposed zebrafish to the part, the fish didn’t develop normal coloring, and within a week, most of them died.

To investigate, she and colleagues, including her research adviser, William H. Grover, designed experiments to expose zebrafish embryos to half-dollar-sized disks 3-D printed with two common methods: stereolithography and fused deposition modeling.

Zebrafish exposed to disks printed with stereolithography lacked normal coloring, showed abnormal swelling, and died within a week, similarly to Oskui’s initial observations. In contrast, fish exposed to disks printed with fused deposition modeling mostly developed and survived similarly to controls.

Stereolithography-based printers use light to polymerize layers of a liquid resin usually containing acrylate and methacrylate monomers, a class of chemicals known to be toxic. The researchers hypothesize that monomers or short-chain polymers that are not fully polymerized could be leaching from the parts. Fused deposition modeling, on the other hand, builds parts from melted, fully polymerized material that then resolidifies.

In an effort to reduce the toxic effects of stereolithography-printed pieces by completing polymerization, the team exposed the printed parts to ultraviolet light for an hour, and found that this mostly obviated the toxic effects on the zebrafish. The findings are too preliminary to draw conclusions about human toxicity, Grover says, but they indicate that 3-D printing waste should be carefully managed to prevent harm to ecosystems.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Violet dye presents health risks to workers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle-based ink helps create 3-D printed glass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Liquid metals yield large 2-D semiconductor films

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE