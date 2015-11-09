Advertisement

People

Breen To Become DuPont’s New CEO

Management: Interim leader gets permanent job at a pivotal time for the company

by Marc S. Reisch
November 9, 2015
Breen
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
A photo of Edward Breen.
Credit: DuPont

DuPont has named Edward D. Breen as its new chairman and CEO, removing the “interim” designation he held since shortly after Ellen Kullman’s sudden departure from the role a month ago.

Breen’s appointment comes at a critical time for the Wilmington, Del.-based firm. Under attack by activist investors, including Nelson Peltz and his Trian Fund, DuPont has been under pressure to make itself a simpler and more consistently profitable firm.

More recently, low crop prices, weak demand, and a strong dollar have hurt the agricultural chemicals business of DuPont and its competitors, leading to consolidation talk among the major players.

By naming Breen to the CEO spot, DuPont’s board strengthens Breen’s hand in talks he and others, such as Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris, have acknowledged are underway over the possible divestiture or joint venturing of crop protection businesses. Press reports indicate that preliminary discussions are underway through which DuPont could buy Dow’s agricultural division or DuPont and Syngenta could work out some sort of deal.

DuPont’s newest CEO brings a history as a decisive executive to the job. According to Alexander M. Cutler, DuPont’s lead director, Breen is “the right leader for the company.”

From 2002-2012 as CEO of the conglomerate Tyco International, Breen oversaw what DuPont describes as “a highly successful restructuring, including two break-ups of the company resulting in the spin-offs of Covidien, Tyco Connectivity, ADT Corporation and the merger of Tyco Flow Control with Pentair.” Breen continues as chairman of Tyco.

Breen has held other senior management positions, including president and chief operating officer of Motorola, and president and CEO of General Instruments.

Breen joined DuPont’s board in February as one of two new members intended to counter Trian’s efforts to place its own nominees on the board. The other board member DuPont named at that time was retired LyondellBasell Industries CEO James Gallogly.

