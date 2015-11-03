Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Plain Graphene Sensor Sniffs A Broad Range Of Compounds

Sensors: Naked 2-D carbon can detect a diverse set of chemicals and distinguish similar gases

by Louisa Dalton
November 3, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

STRIPPED DOWN
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Eric Nallon
A plain graphene sensor created by U.S. Army engineers detects a wide range of gases, increasing its appeal for electronic noses. The dimensions of the sensor inside the brown and gold frame are 1 cm by 1 cm.
Photo of graphene sensor
Credit: Eric Nallon
A plain graphene sensor created by U.S. Army engineers detects a wide range of gases, increasing its appeal for electronic noses. The dimensions of the sensor inside the brown and gold frame are 1 cm by 1 cm.

Engineers have made a sensor of bare graphene, revealing the two-dimensional carbon material’s innate, broad sensing capability (ACS Sens. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acssensors.5b00029).

Once physicists found a simple method for isolating graphene in the early 2000s, graphene’s popularity quickly grew. The single layer of flat, pure carbon holds particular appeal to sensor engineers because every atom is a surface atom ready to respond to the surrounding environment. Yet graphene’s baseline sensing capabilities have not been well explored.

Eric Nallon, an electrical engineer with the U.S. Army, decided to better characterize graphene’s gas-sensing performance. Nallon and coworkers started with a 1-cm2 layer of graphene on a silicon dioxide base. They patterned gold-titanium electrodes on top to create a chip that senses gases. Volatile compounds brought close to the sensor sway graphene’s surface electrons and alter its electrical resistance. Different molecules generate different changes in graphene’s resistance over time, creating a response profile that can be like a molecular fingerprint.

Nallon first tested if the sensor could distinguish between different chemical classes: eleven disparate volatile compounds ranging from 2-nitrotoluene to chloroform. They exposed the sensor to each gas 20 times, and used those response profiles to train machine-learning algorithms to distinguish between the different gases. They found that the graphene sensor and its algorithms neatly categorized diverse chemicals with 96% accuracy. Next, the scientists tested if the sensor could distinguish between nine similar substituted benzenes, including benzonitrile and nitrobenzene, and the sensor was right 92% of the time.

For a single, unadorned sensor, Nallon says, these are compelling numbers. “These results would be more typical for a sensor array.” Graphene is already relatively cheap and works quickly and dependably at room temperature. Nallon’s results suggest graphene is an excellent base for creating small, low-powered electronic noses, which can be built to specifically seek out explosives, chemical warfare agents, environmental contaminants, bacteria, viruses, drugs, or human illness. Nallon is currently working on modifying graphene’s surface to create adaptable arrays for such applications.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A new artificial-nose-like sensor can sniff out organic compounds
Light-powered hydrogen sensor plays it cool
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Neural network measures gas below a sensor’s limit

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE