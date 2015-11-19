Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Royal Jelly Proteins Reveal Clues To Deadly Bee Disease

Proteomics: Species-specific modification of royal jelly protein may protect Eastern honeybees against infection

by Deirdre Lockwood
November 19, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

SOVEREIGN IMMUNITY
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Waugsberg
A species-specific modification of a protein in royal jelly (shown surrounding queen bee larvae) could explain why Eastern honeybees are less susceptible than Western honeybees to a fatal bacterial disease.
Photo of queen bee larvae in royal jelly.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Waugsberg
A species-specific modification of a protein in royal jelly (shown surrounding queen bee larvae) could explain why Eastern honeybees are less susceptible than Western honeybees to a fatal bacterial disease.

Royal jelly, a milky secretion of worker bees, feeds and helps support the immune system of honeybee larvae for their first few days, and nourishes queen bees for life. A new study shows that the modification of a protein in royal jelly could explain why one species of honeybees is more resilient than another to a deadly bee disease called American foulbrood. What’s more, the researchers have identified another modified protein in royal jelly that could have potential for treating hypertension in humans (J. Proteome Res. 2015, DOI: 10.1021/acs.jproteome.5b00829).

American foulbrood is one of the most lethal diseases affecting the Western honeybee (Apis mellifera), the most common species kept by beekeepers. Though the bacterial infection affects only up to 5% of colonies, it’s an ongoing concern for beekeepers because it is highly contagious and nearly impossible to cure. Once the disease is established, it can kill a colony in weeks, and the most effective way to control it is to burn the whole colony, says Leonard J. Foster, a biochemist who studies bee proteins at the University of British Columbia and was not part of the study. In contrast, Eastern honeybees (Apis cerana) are less susceptible to this disease.

In an effort to understand these differences, Jianke Li of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences and his colleagues analyzed the royal jelly proteins of the two species using liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry. Previous studies have shown that species-specific differences in the protein composition of royal jelly can lead to variability in morphology and gene expression among species. In this study, the team examined differences in patterns of glycosylation—a carbohydrate-adding modification—between the two sets of proteins. These protein modifications can affect many aspects of biology, including growth and immunity.

Most of the major proteins in royal jelly showed different glycosylation patterns across the two species. The team exposed three of these major proteins, with their species-specific modifications, to growth medium containing the bacteria that cause foulbrood. One of these, called major royal jelly protein 2, inhibited the growth of the bacteria. But the glycosylated protein from the Eastern honeybee was more potent: It took half as much to cause the same bacterial growth inhibition as the protein from the Western honeybee.

Although this effect may not fully account for the difference in susceptibility to foulbrood observed between the two species, “this is certainly a novel explanation for something that hasn’t really been explained well previously,” comments Foster. He adds that the modified protein could potentially be developed as an antibiotic to prevent the disease.

The team also found that glycosylated major royal jelly protein 1 from both species inhibited the migration of mouse aortic vascular smooth muscle cells, a test used to determine protection against hypertension. This suggests that the modified protein could be a candidate for treating high blood pressure.

Royal jelly is a popular dietary supplement, though the European Food Safety Authority says that its promised health benefits aren’t strongly supported by scientific evidence. Foster says the antihypertensive finding is preliminary but worth following up on.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Fipronil blamed for historical bee deaths
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Food additive boosts dangerous bacterium
More evidence shows neonicotinoids harm bees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE