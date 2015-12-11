Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow and DuPont Confirm Merger

Combination to include the Dow Corning silicones joint venture

by Michael McCoy
December 11, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

UPDATE: This story has been updated. Read the full story here.

In a stunning series of announcements this morning, Dow Chemical and DuPont confirmed earlier rumors that they will merge into a chemical giant valued at $130 billion. The new company will be short lived, however, as it plans to break up into three specialized companies—in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products—within 18–24 months of the closure of the deal.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Newscom
Liveris.
Photo of Andrew N. Liveris
Credit: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters/Newscom
Liveris.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: DuPont
Breen.
Photo of Edward D. “Ed” Breen
Credit: DuPont
Breen.

Not anticipated by the earlier reports is a concurrent plan for Dow to buy out Corning in their Dow Corning silicones joint venture. The Hemlock Semiconductor polysilicon venture will remain owned by Dow and Corning. Separately, DuPont announced a $700 million cost-cutting effort that will eliminate about 10% of its workforce.

Dow and DuPont anticipate realizing $3 billion in cost savings and about $1 billion in what it calls growth synergies. Further job cuts will undoubtedly play a role in the savings effort.

Together, the actions will radically remake two of the stalwarts of the global chemical industry. The moves could spur further industry restructuring, particularly in agricultural chemicals, where other companies may be compelled to respond with mergers of their own.

Click here for C&EN’s earlier story on the rumored deal. C&EN will post a more detailed story after a conference call this morning involving the CEOs of Dow and DuPont.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
From the archives: The 2010s
Flooding hits DowDuPont agriculture unit
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DowDuPont names leadership of DuPont, Corteva

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE