The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Environment

Highlights From The Paris Climate Meeting So Far

The emissions gap, the quest for climate justice, and a Congressional push to block the U.S.’s involvement in a climate pact

by Amanda Yarnell
December 7, 2015
#CLIMATEGOALS
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ian Langsdon/EPA/Newscom
Recent analyses suggest pledges made thus far won’t meet governments’ aim to limit average global temperature rise to 2 °C by the end of the century.
Shown is a woman walking past a sign.
Recent analyses suggest pledges made thus far won’t meet governments’ aim to limit average global temperature rise to 2 °C by the end of the century.

In an effort to stave off the worst of human-caused climate change, negotiators in Paris are hammering out an unprecedented deal that calls for worldwide action. As the meeting enters its second week, we’ve got what you need to catch up.

The emissions gap is wide and growing—and won’t be closed in Paris.

Even if a deal emerges from Paris, we must mind the emissions gap: Countries’ pledged emission reductions are not nearly enough to solve the problem of climate change. In fact, they are barely enough to curtail the current 2% annual growth rate in worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. We look at what’s really needed.

Congress (or the next President) could put an end to the U.S.’s involvement in a Paris deal.

In recent months, most Republicans and a handful of Democrats in the U.S. Congress have vowed to prevent the U.S. from participating in any global climate change agreement reached in Paris next week. We look at why it’s possible—but unlikely.

Still-thorny climate justice concerns could derail a climate treaty.

Low-lying island and coastal countries and others are adamant that rich countries lend financial assistance to countries most affected by climate change. Without action on financing, they could well withdraw their support for a treaty. We look at what’s at stake.

Water and climate are intrinsically linked, yet water isn’t high on the agenda in Paris.

Water is climate’s canary in the coal mine: More frequent floods, droughts, and severe storms, not to mention creeping sea levels, are reminders that our climate is changing. We examine why water isn’t front and center at the Paris talks.

Check out C&EN’s complete coverage of the drive for a climate deal.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Paris Climate Talks Begin

