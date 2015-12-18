Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

A New Fluorescent Protein For Studying Living Organisms

Pacifichem News: Engineered near-IR fluorescent protein could aid imaging of multiple biological processes in whole animals

by Stu Borman
December 18, 2015
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Engineered Protein
[+]Enlarge
Credit: RCSB PDB
Shown is a crystal structure of BphP1-FP. The ball-and-stick structure is the bound biliverdin chromophore, green spheres are water molecules, and the gap between the main protein and segment at the top is a part of the protein disordered in the crystal structure.
Crystal structure of an engineered near-IR bacterial phytochrome fluorescent protein called BphP1-FP.
Credit: RCSB PDB
Shown is a crystal structure of BphP1-FP. The ball-and-stick structure is the bound biliverdin chromophore, green spheres are water molecules, and the gap between the main protein and segment at the top is a part of the protein disordered in the crystal structure.

Green fluorescent proteins (GFPs) revolutionized scientists’ ability to monitor happenings inside cells. But the glowing proteins have a serious limitation that prevents them from helping scientists watch biological phenomena in whole, living animals. The wavelengths of light used to excite GFPs are readily absorbed by animal tissue, making it difficult for researchers to peer past the surface of an organism. To overcome that limitation, some scientists have engineered fluorescent proteins that absorb and emit near-infrared (near-IR) light, which can penetrate through tissue.

On Tuesday at the 7th International Chemical Congress of Pacific Basin Societies, or Pacifichem, in Honolulu, scientists reported a newly engineered near-IR fluorescent protein that could improve whole-organism imaging of biological processes.

Two Colors
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Vladislav Verkhusha
In this image, green corresponds to the nucleus of a human cell labeled by BphP1-FP, and red denotes the cell’s lysosomes labeled by a red-shifted near-IR fluorescent protein.
A two-color image of a human cell labeled with near-IR fluorescent proteins.
Credit: Courtesy of Vladislav Verkhusha
In this image, green corresponds to the nucleus of a human cell labeled by BphP1-FP, and red denotes the cell’s lysosomes labeled by a red-shifted near-IR fluorescent protein.

The new protein is the brightest in a bacterial class of phytochrome fluorescent proteins, and it emits close to the edge of the near-IR spectra. These features could enhance the sensitivity and ease of imaging experiments that monitor multiple biological processes at once.

Phytochrome fluorescent proteins bind near-IR absorbing tetrapyrroles called bilins. But the native proteins “are not meant to fluoresce,” explains biophysicist John T. M. Kennis of VU University Amsterdam, who was not involved in the new work. “They are signaling proteins that have evolved to detect near-IR light and give off a signal to the organism to act in certain ways. So these proteins have to be engineered to become fluorescent.”

Vladislav Verkhusha and Daria Shcherbakova of Albert Einstein College of Medicine have been working on engineering the proteins to absorb and emit light from different stretches of the near-IR spectrum. Proteins with different spectral properties allow scientists to tag more than one type of cell, tissue, or organ so they can image them simultaneously.

Recently, Verkhusha, Shcherbakova, and coworkers found that they could tune the proteins’ spectral properties by changing the amino acid residue to which a bilin called biliverdin attaches to the protein. Their best success to date is a protein they call BphP1-FP (Chem. Biol. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.chembiol.2015.10.007). The emission of the new protein is blue-shifted by about 40 nm compared to native and previously engineered phytochrome proteins—from over 700 nm to 669 nm, near the edge of the near-IR region.

BphP1-FP also has a fluorescence quantum yield, a measure that contributes to the protein’s brightness, of 13%, “which is the highest ever reported for bacterial phytochromes,” Kennis says. He notes that the first reported near-IR bacterial phytochrome fluorescent protein, developed in 2009, had a quantum yield of about 7% and that there have been few improvements on that in the past six years.

Verkhusha and Shcherbakova’s team used BphP1-FP and a spectrally distinct phytochrome protein for multicolor imaging of different compartments in human cells. The group’s work suggests that “the ideal of the transparent mouse comes within reach,” Kennis says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ultrasound imaging for biochemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New dyes enable super-multicolor imaging
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dye Colors Up Live Cell Surfaces In 3-D

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE