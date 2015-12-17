Senate Passes Bill To Reform U.S. Chemical Control Law

The Senate on Dec. 17 passed legislation to modernize the federal law that controls commercial chemicals. In a unanimous voice vote, lawmakers from both sides of the aisle agreed to S. 697, a bill that would overhaul the nearly 40-year-old Toxic Substances Control Act, which is widely viewed as outmoded. The chemical industry and some environmental and health groups support the measure whereas other activists oppose it. The House of Representatives passed similar legislation, H.R. 2576, in June. Before Congress can send the legislation to President Barack Obama, the House and the Senate must work out differences in the two bills. That is expected to happen in early 2016.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter