ACS challenges students to recruit

ACS is challenging its student chapters to recruit as many new undergraduate paid members as they can, through the 2016 Member-Get-a-Member Challenge. Prizes include blankets featuring the periodic table of elements, lunch for the top three recruiting student chapters, and national meeting registration for six undergraduate students. The grand prize is a trip for one student chapter member to an ACS national meeting. The contest ends on April 15. For more information, visit www.acs.org/MGMChallenge.
