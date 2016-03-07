Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Aldolase enzyme gets a makeover

Changing just two amino acids broadens the catalytic protein’s range for aldol condensations

by Mark Peplow, special to C&EN
March 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Catal.
Switching two leucine residues in D-fructose-6-phosphate aldolase (left) for alanines (right) expands the size of the active site (green).
Illustrations showing alteration of the binding pocket of D-fructose-6-phosphate aldolase.
Credit: ACS Catal.
Switching two leucine residues in D-fructose-6-phosphate aldolase (left) for alanines (right) expands the size of the active site (green).

To be used industrially, an enzyme usually needs to undergo some surgery, for instance to resculpt its active site into a shape that will accept a range of chemical substrates. But the alterations that allow an enzyme to be more promiscuous can cripple its chemical activity. Researchers have now given the active site of an Escherichia coli aldolase a minimal makeover that enables it to handle a wider range of substrates without a loss in performance (ACS Catal. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.5b02805). Aldolases catalyze a condensation reaction between two carbonyl compounds to form a β-hydroxy carbonyl product. Wolf-Dieter Fessner of the Technical University of Darmstadt, Pere Clapés of the Institute of Advanced Chemistry of Catalonia, and colleagues first identified key amino acid residues that could be altered to enlarge the enzyme’s binding pocket. They then used engineered E. coli to produce a range of mutant enzymes and tested them with various carbonyl substrates. The most successful mutant had two alanines in place of two leucines, which expanded the pocket to fit substrates containing up to seven carbon atoms, compared with only three for the original enzyme. Reactions pairing 3-hydroxypropanal with various hydroxyketones gave products with yields up to 89% with high stereoselectivity.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reduction carves path to chiral compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nonnatural amino acid amps up enzyme efficiency
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial enzyme turns α-amino acids into β-amino acids

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE