Alex T. Rowland

Rowland, 84, died on May 16, 2015, in Gettysburg, Pa.
“Alex Rowland pioneered and championed undergraduate student involvement in research and scientific publications. He received numerous research grants, which were used to enhance student collaboration. He published over 25 research articles, most of which included undergraduate students as coauthors. The focus of his early research was the synthesis and the biological action of steroids. Later in his career, he focused on designing and publishing experiments to be used in the undergraduate organic laboratory.”—Joseph J. Grzybowski, colleague
Most recent title: Ockershausen Professor of Chemistry, Gettysburg College
Education: B.A., chemistry, Gettysburg College, 1953; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Brown University, 1958
Survivors: wife, Virginia, and sons, Phil and Bruce
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter