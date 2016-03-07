Building block market debuts

Seeking to address the issue of reliability in the pharmaceutical building block marketplace, a group of laboratory chemical suppliers based in Russia and Ukraine—Enamine, ChemBridge, UORSY, and FCH Group—have pooled their catalogs to launch Chem-Space. Claiming its combined library consists of 15 million unique building blocks, the group is offering free access with no commission on sales. Customers purchase directly from suppliers via the website. Last May, a similar service called LabNetwork was launched by the Chinese services company WuXi PharmaTech.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter