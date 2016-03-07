Emil J. Slowinski

Slowinski, 93, died on Oct. 13, 2015, in Minneapolis.
“Emil Slowinski’s doctoral work on structures of iodine fluorides was significant in correlating with valence shell electron pair repulsion (VSEPR) theory. Before joining Macalester College, he collaborated with Bill Masterton of the University of Connecticut in writing “Chemical Principles,” a general chemistry textbook that blended descriptive chemistry with theory. An accompanying laboratory manual, “Chemical Principles in the Laboratory,” which I coauthored with Slowinski, has gone through several editions. He went with his family on three international sabbaticals, to Oxford University, the University of Warsaw, and the University of Christchurch.”—Wayne C. Wolsey, colleague and coauthor
Most recent title: DeWitt Wallace Professor of Chemistry Emeritus, Macalester College
Education: B.A., chemistry, Massachusetts State College, 1946; Ph.D., physical chemistry, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1949
Survivors: wife, Emily; sons, David, Walter, and Nathan; daughters, Amy and Marya; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren
