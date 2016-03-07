Evonik plans for continued growth

Expecting a bright 2016 following release of strong 2015 results, Evonik Industries has bought one business and is investing in two others. To bolster its nutrition business, it has acquired MedPalett, a Norwegian maker of food ingredients containing anthocyanin antioxidants extracted from bilberries and black currants. Evonik has started engineering on a world-scale plant in Singapore to make the animal feed additive methionine. And it plans to double capacity to make hollow-fiber gas separation membrane modules in Austria.
