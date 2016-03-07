Firms partner on proteins from grass

The German food ingredient maker Taiyo and Biofabrik, a German start-up, have formed a partnership to produce specialty proteins made from fast-growing grasses. Biofabrik has developed technology to ferment the grasses with lactic acid-producing bacteria to yield vegan protein powders. The powders contain a high proportion of branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs) and γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA). BCAAs are commonly added to sports nutrition products; GABA is an ingredient in weight- and stress-management products.
