Louis A. Trudell

“My husband had been a high school chemistry teacher in the late 1950s, which he loved. However, after being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army for two years at the biological warfare unit at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Md., he decided to go back to school for his master’s degree, supported by a National Science Foundation fellowship. He continued to teach high school and went to school during the summers and in the evenings. After receiving his Ph.D. from Wayne State University, he got a job at Macomb Community College and taught for 42 years. One thing my husband was very proud of was that our son decided to get his Ph.D. in organic chemistry; he now teaches at the University of New Orleans. Lou loved his family, teaching, and working with students. He recently taught his 13-year-old grandson to use a slide rule. He liked doing things the old-fashioned way. His hobby was building model ships; his last ship was the U.S.S. Constellation.”—Dona Kay Trudell, wife