Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Louis A. Trudell

March 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Trudell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Dona Trudell
Photo of Louis A. Trudell.
Credit: Courtesy of Dona Trudell

Trudell, 82, died on Oct. 25, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Mich.

“My husband had been a high school chemistry teacher in the late 1950s, which he loved. However, after being drafted to serve in the U.S. Army for two years at the biological warfare unit at Fort Detrick, in Frederick, Md., he decided to go back to school for his master’s degree, supported by a National Science Foundation fellowship. He continued to teach high school and went to school during the summers and in the evenings. After receiving his Ph.D. from Wayne State University, he got a job at Macomb Community College and taught for 42 years. One thing my husband was very proud of was that our son decided to get his Ph.D. in organic chemistry; he now teaches at the University of New Orleans. Lou loved his family, teaching, and working with students. He recently taught his 13-year-old grandson to use a slide rule. He liked doing things the old-fashioned way. His hobby was building model ships; his last ship was the U.S.S. Constellation.”—Dona Kay Trudell, wife

Most recent title: chemistry professor, Macomb Community College

Education: B.S., chemistry and math, Western Michigan University, 1955; Ph.D., analytical chemistry, Wayne State University, 1971

Survivors: wife, Dona; son, Mark; daughters, DeLynne O’Toole and Amy Webberly; and five grandchildren

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Richard A. Evans
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Robert G. Ghirardelli﻿
Joseph N. Neucer

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE