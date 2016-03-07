Milan R. Uskokovic

Uskokovic, 91, died on May 11, 2015, in Towson, Md.
“Milan was born in Belgrade, Yugoslavia, and was a member of the resistance during World War II. He met his late wife, Nada, who predeceased him by exactly five weeks, at Belgrade Polytechnic University. He was director of natural products research at Roche and was considered a leading researcher in vitamin D synthesis. He was inducted into the New Jersey Inventors Hall of Fame in 1994. A lab at Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island was dedicated in honor of his research mentorship.”—family of Milan Uskokovic
Most recent title: director of natural products research, Roche
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, Belgrade Polytechnic University; Ph.D., organic chemistry, Clark University, 1960
Survivors: daughters, Moira Bogrov and Lila Vidger, and five grandchildren
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter