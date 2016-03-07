Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Peter A. Howell

March 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Howell
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Family of Peter A. Howell
Photo of Peter A. Howell.
Credit: Family of Peter A. Howell

Howell, 86, died on Aug. 19, 2015, in Oak Park Heights, Minn.

“Peter’s Ph.D. thesis was a foundation of the borane model, which earned William Lipscomb the 1976 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He spent five years in the Linde division of Union Carbide and then he joined 3M in 1969. Peter served as editor of the Minnesota Chemist newsletter of the ACS Minnesota Local Section for over a decade and was coauthor of nine papers and an inventor on five patents; his glass bubble patent allowed submarines to dive deeper. On the Camp St. Croix Board of the YMCA Twin Cities for 24 years, he enjoyed music and the outdoors. His memorial event concluded with a campfire.”—Wayne C. Wolsey, colleague

Most recent title: senior research specialist, 3M

Education: B.S., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1950; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1955

Survivors: wife, Gladys; daughters, Charlotte and Mary Langlie; son, Thomas; four grandchildren; and a great-grandaughter

To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: David C. Tompkins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: Gilbert J. Sloan
Obituary: Robert A. Newton

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE