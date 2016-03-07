Peter A. Howell

Howell, 86, died on Aug. 19, 2015, in Oak Park Heights, Minn.
“Peter’s Ph.D. thesis was a foundation of the borane model, which earned William Lipscomb the 1976 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. He spent five years in the Linde division of Union Carbide and then he joined 3M in 1969. Peter served as editor of the Minnesota Chemist newsletter of the ACS Minnesota Local Section for over a decade and was coauthor of nine papers and an inventor on five patents; his glass bubble patent allowed submarines to dive deeper. On the Camp St. Croix Board of the YMCA Twin Cities for 24 years, he enjoyed music and the outdoors. His memorial event concluded with a campfire.”—Wayne C. Wolsey, colleague
Most recent title: senior research specialist, 3M
Education: B.S., chemistry, California Institute of Technology, 1950; Ph.D., physical chemistry, University of Minnesota, 1955
Survivors: wife, Gladys; daughters, Charlotte and Mary Langlie; son, Thomas; four grandchildren; and a great-grandaughter
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter