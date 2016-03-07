Weil Group Resources is building a facility in Saskatchewan to annually refine 1.1 million m3 of helium from local gas wells. Linde is providing technology and will also buy and market the output of the plant, which is scheduled to open late this year.
Air Liquide has inaugurated its second research facility in China. Built in Shanghai’s Minhang district, the lab can support 250 researchers working on energy transition, emissions reduction, wastewater treatment, food safety, health care, and other customer problems.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp. has acquired a majority stake in Fibre Reinforced Thermoplastics of Lelystad, the Netherlands. The company makes engineering thermoplastic composite tapes used in transportation and construction.
Mitsui Chemicals, Jayant Agro-Organics, and partners have inaugurated a facility in Gujarat, India, that can make 8,000 metric tons per year of biobased polyol, a polyurethane raw material. Fed by locally sourced castor oil, the plant is “overwhelmingly cost-competitive,” Mitsui claims.
ZeaChem, a biorefining firm, and Leaf Resources have joined to develop a project in the Southeast U.S. based on Leaf’s Glycell process, which breaks down biomass into separate cellulose, hemicellulose, and lignin components. Leaf has upped its ownership stake in ZeaChem to 13% with a $400,000 investment.
GlaxoSmithKline has opened a technical development lab and a kilo-scale manufacturing facility for specialized active ingredients at its site in Cork, Ireland. Together, the facilities cost $13 million.
Exelixis and Ipsen are joining to develop Exelixis’s cabozantinib outside the U.S., Canada, and Japan. Sold as Cometriq, cabozantinib is currently approved in the U.S. and Europe for treatment of metastatic medullary thyroid cancer in adults. Exelixis will receive $200 million, plus milestone payments upon the drug’s approval for other oncology indications.
