People

Alexander L. Johnson

by Linda Wang
March 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 13
Alexander L. Johnson
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Joan Johnson
Photo of Alexander L. Johnson.
Credit: Courtesy of Joan Johnson

Johnson, 84, died on Nov. 16, 2015, in Lititz, Pa.

“Alex had a 30-year career in chemical research at DuPont and DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals at the Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del. His research involved a broad series of projects on exploratory heterocyclic medicinal and plant growth regulatory efforts. He was the group manager of the cardiovascular research team that discovered Cozaar (losartan), the first of a new class of blood-pressure-regulating drugs. Alex was also the author or coauthor of 105 publications, held 14 patents and was the speaker at numerous scientific meetings. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and a fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry.”—Joan E. Johnson, wife

Most recent title: associate director of research, DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals

Education: B.Sc. and M.Sc., chemistry, 1953 and 1954, Victoria University of Wellington; Ph.D., chemistry, 1964, University of Rochester

Survivors: wife, Joan; daughters, Victoria and Alexandra; son, Christian; and five grandchildren

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

