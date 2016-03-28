Alexander L. Johnson

Johnson, 84, died on Nov. 16, 2015, in Lititz, Pa.
“Alex had a 30-year career in chemical research at DuPont and DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals at the Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del. His research involved a broad series of projects on exploratory heterocyclic medicinal and plant growth regulatory efforts. He was the group manager of the cardiovascular research team that discovered Cozaar (losartan), the first of a new class of blood-pressure-regulating drugs. Alex was also the author or coauthor of 105 publications, held 14 patents and was the speaker at numerous scientific meetings. He was an emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and a fellow of the New Zealand Institute of Chemistry.”—Joan E. Johnson, wife
Most recent title: associate director of research, DuPont-Merck Pharmaceuticals
Education: B.Sc. and M.Sc., chemistry, 1953 and 1954, Victoria University of Wellington; Ph.D., chemistry, 1964, University of Rochester
Survivors: wife, Joan; daughters, Victoria and Alexandra; son, Christian; and five grandchildren
